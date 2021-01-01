Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black stainless steel bezel. Red dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 48 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 1000 meters / 3300 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Scuba Dragon Diver Limited Edition 1000 Meters Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seapro Scuba Dragon Diver Limited Edition 1000 Meters Quartz Red Dial Mens Watch SP8317S.