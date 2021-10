A seamed back yoke and leg-elongating center seams enhance the streamlined look of 9-to-5 leggings cut from a dense, spongy knit. 30" inseam; 11" leg opening; 9 1/4" front rise; 14" back rise (size 8). Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure. 86% nylon, 14% elastane. Dry clean. Made in the USA. via C.