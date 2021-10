A hidden back-zip closure ensures a smooth and flattering fit on slim, stretchy scuba pants tailored with curvy seams at the back. 26" inseam; 12" leg opening; 9" front rise; 14" back rise (size 8). Hidden back-zip closure. 86% nylon, 14% elastane. Dry clean. By Veronica Beard; made in the USA of Italian fabric. via C.