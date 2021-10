Comfortable style comes easy with the PUMA Scuff slippers. Slip on cushioned style with pull tab at the heel, quilted stitched detail across the vamp, and logo tape accent along the side. Synthetic upper, lining, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.