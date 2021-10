Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper is cast in soft suede and our signature sheepskin. Finished with a molded rubber sole, it pairs with our cozy robes or matching cashmere sets for maximal leisure. Suede upperSheepskin collar17mm sheepskin lining17mm sheepskin insoleMolded rubber outsolePolyester bindingWoven label with UGG® logo on insole, Heat-embossed UGG® logo