David Yurman Sculpted Cable Cuff Bracelet In 18K Yellow Gold With Pav Diamonds

From the Sculpted Cable Collection. In Sculpted Cable, David Yurman transforms his signature design motif into a carved form. The effect is an entrancing wavelike pattern that retains the dimensional look of Cable's original helix. The effect is an entrancing wavelike pattern that retains the dimensional look of Cable's original helix. Pav diamonds, 1.38 tcw 18K yellow gold Sterling silver Slip on Imported SIZE Cable, 17mm Circumference, about 6"-6.5" ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Gold > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Gold. Size: Medium.