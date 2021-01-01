DOLCE & GABBANA Sculpted-Heel Patent Leather Sandals

Sleek patent leather ankle-strap sandals enhanced with a striking DG sculpted heel for an elevated logomania look. Leather upper Open toe Adjustable ankle strap Leather lining Leather sole Imported SIZE Sculpted heel, 4.25" (105mm) ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Women's Shoes - D & G Womens Shoes > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Nero. Size: 9.5.