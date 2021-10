Sculpt your body's natural shape in mid-thigh shaping shorts with a whisper-soft and seamless design from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. Reflecting the brand's passion for highly technical shapewear solutions for every body, this staple piece smoothes your upper legs while lifting your butt and comes in nine different shades to complement your skintone. 9" Inseam (size 4X) High waist Seamless construction 79% nylon, 21% spandex Machine wash,