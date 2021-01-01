StriVectin SD Instant Retexturizing Scrub (100ml)

If your skin is dull and in need of some hydration this StriVectin-SD Instant Retexturizing Scrub is the perfect exfoliant for you. Paraben free and non-comedogenic, it gives you a refreshed complexion without irritating your skin. With jojoba beads, sunflower oil and oat bran it peels, nourishes and calms your skin to reveal it smooth and peachy. The exfoliating action is extra gentle so even those with sensible skin can safely use it. Whilst exfoliating, it prepares the skin for further treatment with other StriVectin® products. You will see first results in an instant and more significant results with time. This formula works with the powerful NIA-114™ ingredient that was discovered in cancer prevention research. It is clinically proven to even out your skin tone and to improve the structure of your skin with regular use twice a week. LB Directions for use: Use 2-3 times per week. Apply a small amount to wet hands. Gently massage on face and neck. Rinse well. Avoid eye area.