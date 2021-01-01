Movado SE PVD-Plated Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

From the SE Collection. Adorned with concave dot accents at the bracelet and bezel, this grey PVD-plated stainless steel watch boasts Swiss Super-Luminova hands and bar hour markers at 6 and 9 o'clock. Quartz movement Brushed bezel Sapphire crystal Grey sunray dial Swiss Super-LumiNova hands and bar hour markers at 6 and 9 o'clock Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Grey PVD-plated stainless steel case and bracelet Deployant buckle Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 ATM SIZE Round case, 41mm (1.6") Bracelet width, 25mm (0.98"). Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Movado > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Movado. Color: Grey.