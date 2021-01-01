Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Black dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Caliber 9231K0 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Invicta Sea Base Black Dial Mens Watch 23825.