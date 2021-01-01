tarte SEA Breezy Cream Blush, One Size , Red

What it is: A weightless cream blush that makes application a breezeï¿½just tap it on with your fingertips.Finish: NaturalFormulation: Cream Highlighted Ingredients: - Marine Plants: Reduce the look of fine lines while visibly smoothing and softening skin.- Coconut: Nourishes and enriches.- Sodium Hyaluronate: Hydrates and plumps appearance of skin.Ingredient Callouts: This product is gluten-free and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This blush delivers "just pinched" color that doesn't fade. It minimizes the look of pores and fine lines for a fresh and youthful look. It applies like silk while smoothing and hydrating skin with Slip grip technologyï¿½ powered by marine plants, coconut, and sodium hyaluronate.Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.Suggested Usage:-Smile, check, and blend formula onto cheeks.Ingredients:-Marine Plants: Reduce the look of fine lines while visibly smoothing and softening skin.-Coconut: Nourishes and enriches.-Sodium Hyaluronate: Hydrates and plumps appearance of skin.Triethylhexanoin, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Isononyl Isononanoate, Polyethylene, Silica, Dimethicone, Synthetic Beeswax, Methicone, Alumina, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sargassum Pacificum Thallus Extract, Gardenia Taitensis Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499).Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:Sulfatesï¿½SLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (This prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer, styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin).