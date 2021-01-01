A masterpiece in timing has joined the ranks of the Pro Diver collection the Invicta Sea Hunter. Prominently sized and ready to face the deepest depths the Invicta Sea Hunter arrives with a purpose prepared to handle any level of intensity. Not for the faint of heart the fierce volume and capability of the Sea Hunter pushes past barriers delivering an unparalleled standard. Stainless steel case with a black silicone strap with rose gold-tone inserts. Uni-directional rotating rose gold-tone bezel. Black dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 30 minute. Ronda caliber Z50 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 58 mm. Case thickness: 23 mm. Band width: 30 mm. Band length: 9.25 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Sea Hunter Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. Invicta Sea Hunter Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 32653.