Two-tone (black and gold-tone) stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating black stainless steel bezel. Two-tone (black and gold-tone) dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Three sub-dials displaying: day, 60 second and 30 minute. Ronda Caliber Z60 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 57 mm, case thickness: 19.15 mm. Band width: 31.3 mm, band length: 8.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 500 meters / 1650 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, day, hour, minute, small second. Sea Hunter Series. A masterpiece in timing has joined the ranks of the Pro Diver collection the Invicta Sea Hunter. Prominently sized and ready to face the deepest depths the Invicta Sea Hunter arrives with a purpose prepared to handle any level of intensity. Not for the faint of heart the fierce volume and capability of the Sea Hunter pushes past barriers delivering an unparalleled standard.Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. Invicta Sea Hunter Chronograph Quartz Mens Watch 34595.