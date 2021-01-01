Cellex-C Sea Silk Oil-Free Moisturizer is a soft sea-foam colored moisturizer containing a rich medley of sea botanical extracts—Omega plankton, marine algae, aquatic vegetable protein, DMAE complex, watercress extract and seaweed biopeptides—designed to achieve the ultimate, light-weight, oil-free moisturizer. Cellex-C Sea Silk Oil-Free Moisturizer Benefits: Leaves skin supple, dewy and hydrated Skin moisturizing effects are immediate and become more pronounced after 6-8 weeks Non-greasy Non-comedogenic Suited for normal to oily skin