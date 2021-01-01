SeaExtend Patent Pending formula seals color in - an intensive blend of sea botanicals seals the cuticle and locks in color molecules preventing wash out to maintain longer haircolor results. Designed to enhance natural volume ads body and vitality on fine thin or normal hair types. It restores elasticity and adds fullness. Prevents frizz and is safe for Keratin treatments. Of course its Cruelty-Free. Sulfate paraben and sodium chloride-free Aquage SeaExtend Volumizing Conditioner 5 oz - Womens Aquage Conditioners - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.