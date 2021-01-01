Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed smooth silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Velvet-grey dial with luminous silver-tone arrow-shaped hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Omega Calibre 8800 Automatic movement, containing 35 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 13.2 mm. Band width: 19 mm. Fold over with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Seamaster Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Seamaster Automatic Chronometer Diamond 38 mm Watch 220.10.38.20.56.001.