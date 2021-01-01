Stainless steel case with a white, grey, orange striped nylon (NATO) strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with an orange ceramic inlay. White ceramic dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear atthe 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Omega calibre 8900 automatic movement, based upon Omega 8500, containing 39 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43.5 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 600 meters / 2000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer. Seamaster Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m Automatic Chronometer White Dial Mens Watch 215.32.44.21.04.001.