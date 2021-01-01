Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous blue arrow-shaped hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Omega Calibre 8900 Automatic movement, based upon Omega 8500, containing 39 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 13.2 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer. Seamaster Aqua Terra Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Anti-Magnetic Chronometer Mens Watch 220.10.41.21.06.001.