Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed smooth silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue (waved) dial with 18k sedna rose gold arrow-shaped hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Omega Calibre 8800 Automatic movement, containing 35 Jewels, bitting at 25200 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, co-axial escapement, chronometer. Seamaster Aqua Terra Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Co-Axial Master Chronomter Automatic Blue Dial Ladies Watch 220.10.34.20.03.001.