Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black shimmer dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Diamonds mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Omega calibre 4061 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 28 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Black Diamond Dial Ladies Watch 220.10.28.60.51.001.