Side seams add smart styling on this figure hugging bodycon dress that is sure to make a statement at your next event. 38" length (size 4) Crew neck Sleeveless Hidden back zip closure Seamed 94% polyester, 6% spandex Dry clean Model's stats for sizing: Height: 5'8" ,Bust: 33", Waist: 23", Hips: 34" Model is wearing size 4.