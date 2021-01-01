Seamless Cotton Bralette

DKNY captures the fast-paced, cosmopolitan spirit of New York City. It's not just lingerie. It's a lifestyle. , Style Number: DK4509 Ultra chic and simple, wire-free bralette with DKNY logo, Enjoy gentle support with seamless, mesh lined cups, Customize your fit with fully adjustable stretch straps, Easily goes over your head; no closure, Comfortable, stretch cotton blend AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,SmallBustedEdited,_ Mostly Cotton,CottonBlend,Mesh,Nylon,Spandex,Stretch Cotton,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Bralette,BraletteNotSwim,Comfort Bra,Sleep Bra,Training Bra,Unlinednotsportsbra,UnlinedSeamless,Seamless,Unlined,Fully Adjustable Straps,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Bra