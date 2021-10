A seamless heathered waffle knit bralette featuring a scoop - cut neck and back, shoulder straps, and a darted bust. From 10/1/21 - 10/31/21, for every specially marked SU2C collection purchase, Forever 21 will donate $1 to Stand Up To Cancer. Click here for details.. | 55% nylon, 38% polyester, 7% spandex | Machine wash cold | Model is 5'8.5" and wearing a Small | Seamless Heathered Knit Bralette in Heather Grey Medium