Luli Fama Seamless String Brazilian Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Burnt Orange. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Luli Fama Seamless String Brazilian Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Burnt Orange. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 85% polyamide 15% spandex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Side tie closure. Shiny ribbed fabric. Reversible styling. Item not sold as set. LULI-WX455. L707K12. Luli Fama is known for its universally flattering fit and immaculate designs. Luli Fama incorporates an eclectic mix of vibrant hues and bold prints resulting in a unique look that is at once sophisticated and festive. Artfully placed embellishments, such as faceted glass beads and gold hardware in the form of seashells and starfish create a perfect balance on streamlined silhouettes.