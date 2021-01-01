Headed to the office or a casual brunch get ready with the Sperry Seaport Penny Heel Leather. Non-marking rubber outsole with Wave-Siping for the ultimate traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Cushioned Ortholite insole provides long-lasting underfoot support and all-day comfort. PLUSHWAVE technology provides extra cushioning and added bounce for better grip and rebound. Slip-on design. Stacked heel with round toe. Leather upper. Leather and textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.