From jennyandjude

Seashell and Turquoise Bracelet, Anklet, or Necklace also in Sterling Silver and Rose Gold Fill

$27.00
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Seashell and Turquoise Bracelet, Anklet, or Necklace also in Sterling Silver and Rose Gold Fill

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com