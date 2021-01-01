Seasonal Flavor: Pumpkin Spice (Ground 12 oz)

Throw on your favorite cardigan, visit the local pumpkin patch, build a bonfire, and get ready for the most important (basic?) release of fall. Pumpkin Spice Blend is now roasting!!! The wait is over and our most requested product ever is finally here! Pumpkin Spice Blend will make all of your autumnal dreams come true with every brew of this rich, aromatic, and savory medium-roast blend. Featuring notes of fresh ground cinnamon, pie spice, baked pumpkin, and toasted vanilla bean, you may consider skipping the pumpkin pie for a second cup of this blend! From French Press to Drip, you'll love every cup of this blend, but supplies are limited to be sure to grab a bag before it disappears for the year! Ready to explore all your FAVORITE FALL accessories?! Check out our NEW Fall Collection! Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee Available in Whole Bean & Ground Size: 12 oz. Sugar Free Gluten Free Vegan