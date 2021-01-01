Seastar Sparkle SPF 50+ Cosmic Stardust Marshmallow Sunscreen With Iridescent Reef Safe Biodegradable Glitter 4oz

SeaStar Sparkle SPF50+ Cosmic Stardust - Marshmallow with Iridescent Reef Safe Bio-Degradable Glitter 4 oz. You're eco-friendly, gorgeous, well protected and sparkling. This super fun bio-degradable glitter sunscreen is nourishing and loaded with antioxidants, provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and 80 minutes of water resistance. PABA and Paraben free, non irritant glitter and smells delicious. Fabulous skin protection as fun and amazing as you are. LOVE IT! Marshmallow fragrance with iridescent bio-degradable glitter. Forever and always made in the USA. Active Ingredients: Homosalate 10.00%, Octocrylene 5.00%, Octisalate 5.00%, Zinc Oxide 4.00%Other Ingredients: Acrylates Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf (Aloe Vera Gel) Juice, Aqua (Deionized Water), Butyloctyl Salicylate, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Olivate, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glitter: Regenerated Cellulose/Rayon, FD & C Yellow #5, Aluminum; Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate-20, Sorbitan Olivate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Zemea (Corn) Propanediol. Reef Safe Bio-Degradable Glitter No PABA & Paraben No Animal testing NO Oxybenzone Made in the USA UVA/UVB protection 80 minutes of water resistance Green Tea Extract Natural Preservatives