Bronze PVD stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed bronze PVD bezel. Brown dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Alpina calibre AL-525 automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW200-1, containing 26 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Seastrong Diver Series. Casual watch style. Alpina Seastrong Diver Automatic Brown Dial Mens Watch AL-525BRC4H4.