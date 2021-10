*This completely waterproof boot is ready to take on the Pacific Northwest and beyond *100% waterproof rubber upper *Pull handles at top of shaft for easy on *5mm BOGS Neo-Techlite™ insulation is comfort-rated to 5°F *BOGS Maxwick lining moves sweat away from feet to keep them warm & dry *EVA footbed cushioning with DuraFresh anti-odor treatment *Non-marking self-cleaning rubber sole *Available in whole sizes only half sizes please order the next size up