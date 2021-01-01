LAPCOS Seaweed Daily Skin Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA. LAPCOS Seaweed Daily Skin Mask 5 Pack in Beauty: NA. Protect your skin from environmental damage and dehydration with the Seaweed Daily Skin Mask developed by the Korean skincare experts at LAPCOS. Using only the finest ingredients and advanced beauty technology, this sheet mask contains Hyaluronic Acid and Super Marine Complex to revitalize and fortify the skin barrier.. Hyaluronic acid and Super Marine Complex penetrate deep into the skin for a clear and fresh complexion. Lyocell fiber sheet mask. Suitable for all skin types. 5 sheet masks. After cleansing and toning, unfold a single sheet and gently spread over face avoiding the eye and mouth areas. Leave on for 10-20 minutes and remove mask, gently patting remaining serum until it is fully absorbed. Apply any remaining essence in the pouch on your neck and body. LCOS-WU34. A00FS157. LAPCOS is a fast-paced beauty brand born in South Korea. Since their launch within the US in 2017, they've grown to be a market leader and industry disruptor, thanks to their devotion to quality and innovation. The brand harnesses the finest, on-trend and efficacious ingredients and advanced technologies to formulate its wide breadth of offerings. LAPCOS' mission is simple yet necessitated: the brand delivers luxury products at an affordable value, helping fuel curiosity in the beauty culture with endless looks through gentle, high quality skincare, made for every skin type.