Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer SC-5 0.26 oz/ 7.3 g

A two-shade concealer that can be color-customized to address your tone and imperfections. A beauty editor and makeup artist favorite, this customizable concealer naturally and completely covers dark circles, blemishes, scars, minor imperfections, and discolorations with a unique two-shade system. One shade is formulated to match skin's depth of color, while the other matches skin's undertone. This dual-shade camouflage makes it possible for everyone to custom-blend her own perfect shade. Always apply after foundation; the high-level of pigment requires very little product to achieve perfect coverage that lasts for up to eight hours.