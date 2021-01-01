Carmen Marc Valvo Secret Jungle Smocked Ruffle Bikini Top

Enjoy some fun in the sun with the Carmen Marc Valvo Secret Jungle Smocked Ruffle Bikini Topis boasting a deep v neckline. Smocked ruffle bikini top, playful cap sleeve at each shoulder with adjustable straps. Removable soft cups with elastic under bust waistband. Microfiber lux: 85% nylon, 15% spandex. Hand rinse in cool water, hang to dry in shade, not for use in washer or dyer. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.