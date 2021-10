A wonderfully comfortable peep-toe sneaker made with signature BZees Cloud technology offers supreme comfort, with a dynamic stretch upper, Free-Foam footbed, comfort-cone gel inset in the heel and an air-cushioned sole. It can also be tossed in the washing machine to be freshened up if it gets grungy over time. 1 3/4" heel Slip-on style Textile upper and lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes