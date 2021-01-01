MIRENESSE Secret Weapon 3-Piece 24-Hour Super Volume Magic Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Fall in love with voluminous lashes with this Secret Weapon gift set. Perfect for you or your best friend! Be bold and sultry with our Secret Weapon gift set. Create fuller, thicker eyelashes for more beautiful eyes that last perfectly all day. The nourishing tubing formula stretches on the eyelashes to give you maximum length and care. Combine with our waterproof Forbidden Ink Eyeliner to enhance your look. Touch-up with our easy-to-use, pen-like wand with powerful peptides and moisturizers that provide the perfect balance with optical blurring pigments to conceal naturally, and perfect your skin without looking powdery. . 3-piece set. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Imported Set includes: Secret Weapon Super Volume 24-Hour Mascara (0.13oz.):. Color: Black HD Beauty Light CC High Coverage Concealer (0.35oz.):. Color: Barely Beige Forbidden Ink Waterproof Eyeliner & Sharpener (0.03oz.):. Color: Black