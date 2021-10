ONLY AT SAKS. This sectioned mink fur jacket features a funnel collar. Funnel collar Bracelet sleeves Hook-and-eye front closure Polyester lining Fur type: dyed mink Fur origin: Canada Dry clean by fur specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Furs - Fur Salon Direct > The Fur Salon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Fur Salon. Color: Dark Red. Size: XS.