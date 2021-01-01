Security Outdoor Mount for Arlo pro Arlo pro 2 with AntiTheft ChainSilicone Protective CaseExtra Protection for Your Arlo Wireless Home Security.

Anti-theft: No longer have to worry about your surveillance camera becoming the target of thieves. Now with a unique anti-theft chain design bracket, your arlo camera can safely look after your house. Does not affect charging and battery replacement. Water-proof: Are you worried that your surveillance camera will be damaged by the power of nature?You don't have to worry anymore! Our silicone case prevent the intrusion of natural forces such as water, snow, and ultraviolet light to extend the life of the device. Simple installationAlthough there are so many small components, the installation is not complicated! Install the plastic band clasp into the bracket, Carefully attach the other end of the chain into the back of camera. Install the camera onto the mount before connecting the chain to the plastic. High quality materials: Screw and anti-theft chain are made of stainless steel for rust protection, it can protect your arlo camera for a long time. Warranty:12