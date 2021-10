What it is: A Nordstrom-exclusive eau de parfum with an unusual interpretation of freshness, featuring a woody base to create exceptional long-lasting scent. Fragrance story: A marriage of citrus fruits creates an unparalleled fresh opening that is both addictive and inviting. Spearmint breathes life and vitality into the fragrance while rosemary beguiles the wearer with its aromatic presence. This energetic composition finishes with powerful and