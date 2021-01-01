Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bangle bracelet with a white resin center. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Seduce Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Calvin Klein Seduce Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch K4E2N116.