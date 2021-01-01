See you in Hamoa retro vintage Maui surfer Tote Bag

Great vintage retro style Hamoa Hawaii design for those who like to go on vacation to Hawaii and like sea, camping, country, island, and beach. Perfect Hamoa souvenir from the sunny region in Maui. Surprise every surfer with this Hamoa palms design for their birthday, Christmas, or before their Hawaii Hamoa surfing vacation. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.