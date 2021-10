Great Kicking Horse ski motif with sunset and mountains, for all those who love to go on vacation to Kicking Horse in Canada and love mountain, skiing, hiking, and snowboarding. Great Kicking Horse holiday souvenir from the snowing region in Canada. Surprise your loved ones with this Kicking Horse design for their birthday, Christmas, or before the Canada Kicking Horse travel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem