Great Sharm el Sheikh motif with a sunset and palm tree motif, for those who like to go on vacation to Egypt and love sea, camping, island, beach, and land. Great Sharm el Sheikh holiday souvenir from the sunny region in Africa. Surprise your loved ones with this Egypt design for their birthday, Christmas or before their Egypt holiday. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.