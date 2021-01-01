See You In Valhalla I Skull Nordic Mythology Viking Tote Bag

Great Viking saying outfit for all Norsemen and pagan warrior fans. Also ideal for LARP or medieval fans and players. Vikings sond Normänner with weapons and runes that Sweden, Scandinavia and Norway have gelbt. Ideal gift for Christmas, birthday for men and women who are attracted to the Nordic mythology. Vikings believe in Valhalla and Nordic gods like Odin or Thor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.