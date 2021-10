Sei Möull scheiss drauf is a funny and funny seagull design with a cool saying. Everything is shit for you, with this design you can express this. For humorous men and women who are funny and like gag designs. You love the North Sea Baltic Sea and enjoy a quiet holiday on the beach with chilling. You've got a bad day, shit on it! Perfect seagull outfit for men, women, for a party, Christmas, birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem