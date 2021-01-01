Schutz Seiya Sandal in Brown. - size 8 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Schutz Seiya Sandal in Brown. - size 8 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Leather upper and sole. Made in Brazil. Ankle tie closure. Knot detail at upper. Square toe. Suede outsole and heel. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch heel. SCHU-WZ824. S2089100420002. Founded in 1995 by Alexandre Birman, Schutz has redefined attainable luxury, trend-forward footwear. With each new release, Schutz delivers the most of-the-moment collections that are the hero pieces around which entire outfits are built. Defined by confident, bold, and purpose-driven attitude, Schutz shoes lead the conversation, delivering fashion at your feet, one head-turning pair at a time. In her Schutz, she can conquer anything