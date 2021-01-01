St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Mousse - 50ML

Promote a lit-from-within glow with the St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Mousse. The lightweight formula offers a ‘just stepped off a plane’ gleam, while the streak-free formula ensures flawless coverage. Buildable and smooth, the fake tan allows you to add depth of colour, without any heavy, cakey build-up being left behind. An infusion of Jojoba helps to nourish your skin, encouraging it to last for up to 10 days after application. Finished with a fragrance-free feature, eliminating the risk of any dreaded ‘biscuit’ aroma.