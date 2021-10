The best bras come in pairs! Comfy wireless support plus the fit you expect from Maidenform, all at a value price. This 2 pack t-shirt bra is value wrapped in comfort. Lightly lined cups provide added modesty and shaping without the bulk. These bras feature convertible, adjustable straps that allow you the versatility to wear with any outfit. Size: 36D. Color: Gloss/Olive Lace. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.