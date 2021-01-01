Self Love Baby, Self Love Empowerment Quote Body Positivity Tote Bag

This cute pastel-colored body positivity women empowerment quote with the saying self love baby, self love quote is the perfect outfit or accessory for girls and women who love to inspire and motivate. A lovely women empowerment gift to show the world that all bodies are good bodies and that we should normalize normal bodies. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.