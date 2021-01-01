St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Face Serum - 1.69 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

SUNSHINE IN A BOTTLE, POWERED BY VITAMINS This supercharged and vitamin-enriched bronzing water serum designed especially for the face, is infused with our unique Sunshine Complex: a blend of 100percent natural tanning active and 93percent natural skincare ingredients, for our most natural and efficacious face tan yet. Packed with hyaluronic acid, peach flower extract, green mandarin water and Vitamin C and D booster known to brighten skin, protect from external aggressors and mimic the effects of the sun, without the harmful effect of UV rays. Applied directly onto skin or mixed with your usual moisturizer/SPF, this non-pore blocking concentrate glides onto skin. Best for an instant radiance boost and powder-soft finish for even pale skin tones. With up to 72hrs hydration and a supercharged golden glow that develops over 4-6hrs - the perfect base or skin primer for or instead of your make up. Directions: 1. PREP Exfoliate and moisturize any dry areas 2. APPLY Mix in with your moisturizer or foundation, or apply directly to your face, blending evenly over your face, neck and decolletage. Wash hands after use 3. GLOW Your medium golden tan will develop over 4-8 hours. Top up as desired